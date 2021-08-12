Robert W. Baird Raises Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Price Target to $110.00

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on NSP. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Insperity from $103.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Insperity from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Truist increased their target price on shares of Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Insperity from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Insperity currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $107.77.

Shares of Insperity stock traded up $0.45 on Monday, reaching $104.40. 158 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 223,735. Insperity has a 52 week low of $61.54 and a 52 week high of $104.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.07. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.35, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 209.97%. Insperity’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Insperity will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This is a boost from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.85%.

In other Insperity news, SVP James D. Allison sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.46, for a total value of $442,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,273,189.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 15,011 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.06, for a total transaction of $1,502,000.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 82,069 shares of company stock worth $7,817,318. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NSP. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Insperity by 4.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,725,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $427,058,000 after acquiring an additional 206,094 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Insperity by 59.1% in the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,419,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $399,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640,976 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Insperity by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,208,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $101,202,000 after acquiring an additional 500,366 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,017,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,206,000 after buying an additional 18,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Insperity by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 597,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

