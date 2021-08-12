Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHVF) Receives “Buy” Rating from Sanford C. Bernstein

Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHVF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Roche presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RHHVF opened at $397.00 on Tuesday. Roche has a fifty-two week low of $308.57 and a fifty-two week high of $400.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $378.25.

Roche Holding AG engages in the prescription pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anemia, cancer, cardiovascular, central nervous system, dermatology, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, leukemia, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, skin cancer, and transplantation.

