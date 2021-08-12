Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHVF) Receives “Buy” Rating from Sanford C. Bernstein

Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHVF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Roche presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RHHVF opened at $397.00 on Tuesday. Roche has a fifty-two week low of $308.57 and a fifty-two week high of $400.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $378.25.

About Roche

Roche Holding AG engages in the prescription pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anemia, cancer, cardiovascular, central nervous system, dermatology, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, leukemia, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, skin cancer, and transplantation.

