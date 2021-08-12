Rockhopper Exploration (LON:RKH) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Rockhopper Exploration plc (LON:RKH) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 10.46 ($0.14). Rockhopper Exploration shares last traded at GBX 9.75 ($0.13), with a volume of 453,408 shares trading hands.

RKH has been the topic of several research reports. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 20 ($0.26) price target on shares of Rockhopper Exploration in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 25 ($0.33) price target on shares of Rockhopper Exploration in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 20 ($0.26) price target on shares of Rockhopper Exploration in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Get Rockhopper Exploration alerts:

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 9.67. The company has a market cap of £45.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.47.

Rockhopper Exploration plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in the United Kingdom. It engages in the exploration, appraisal, and exploitation of its oil and gas acreage primarily in the North Falkland Basin and the Greater Mediterranean region.

Read More: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Rockhopper Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockhopper Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.