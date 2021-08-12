Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.22), Fidelity Earnings reports.

ROOT stock traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.54. The company had a trading volume of 600,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,538,075. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.33. Root has a 1 year low of $6.62 and a 1 year high of $29.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.14.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ROOT shares. decreased their price objective on shares of Root from $15.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Root in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Root from $23.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Root from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Root to $3.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.56.

In other news, CTO Daniel Manges sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.97, for a total transaction of $1,345,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 287,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,578,193.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 54.41% of the company’s stock.

About Root

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers auto, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners.

