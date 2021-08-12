Roth Capital Raises Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Price Target to $135.00

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) had its price target increased by Roth Capital from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Arvinas from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Arvinas from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arvinas from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on Arvinas in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a buy rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $135.00 target price (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Arvinas in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $130.07.

Get Arvinas alerts:

ARVN stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $89.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,879. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.77 and a beta of 2.02. Arvinas has a twelve month low of $19.68 and a twelve month high of $108.46.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.17). Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 31.99% and a negative net margin of 782.95%. Sell-side analysts expect that Arvinas will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arvinas news, insider Ronald Peck sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total transaction of $1,533,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,745,004.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John G. Houston sold 45,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.83, for a total value of $4,492,549.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 873,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,460,863.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,864 shares of company stock worth $7,806,654 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.99% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Arvinas by 253.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Arvinas in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Arvinas in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in Arvinas by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Arvinas in the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arvinas Company Profile

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.