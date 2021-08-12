Rothschild Investment Corp IL Acquires Shares of 2,400 Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,400 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,795 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,087 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. grew its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 4,920 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on RIO shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.13.

Rio Tinto Group stock traded down $6.90 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $79.20. 90,330 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,394,347. The company has a market cap of $98.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.09. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of $55.39 and a 1-year high of $95.97.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.85 per share. This is a boost from Rio Tinto Group’s previous special dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 6.9%. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.26%.

Rio Tinto Group Profile

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

