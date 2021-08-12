Rothschild Investment Corp IL Has $224,000 Stock Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL lowered its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,945 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 20,824,164 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,252,758,000 after buying an additional 3,867,237 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,084,064 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,687,214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464,493 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 7,392,908 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $799,765,000 after purchasing an additional 969,215 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 125.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,184,264 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $128,114,000 after buying an additional 659,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 1,484.5% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 648,288 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $70,132,000 after buying an additional 607,373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE YUM traded down $0.73 on Thursday, hitting $133.32. 7,221 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,634,444. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.88. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.08 and a 12 month high of $134.80. The company has a market cap of $39.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.09.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.21. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 21.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum! Brands declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, May 10th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to buy up to 5.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 2,517 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total value of $290,688.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 10,838 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.16, for a total value of $1,302,294.08. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,951,638.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,159 shares of company stock valued at $5,129,025 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on YUM shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Yum! Brands from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Guggenheim began coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Yum! Brands from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.15.

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

