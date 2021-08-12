Rothschild Investment Corp IL Has $342,000 Stock Holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,493 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNY. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanofi during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 9,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SNY traded up $0.44 on Thursday, reaching $51.09. 9,234 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,915,548. Sanofi has a 12 month low of $44.76 and a 12 month high of $54.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.08. The stock has a market cap of $128.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. Sanofi had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The company had revenue of $10.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.29 billion. Analysts expect that Sanofi will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SNY shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Sanofi from $703.00 to $729.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $391.00.

In other news, major shareholder Sanofi acquired 66,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,005.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Sanofi

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

