Rothschild Investment Corp IL Makes New $276,000 Investment in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new position in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LAZ. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lazard in the first quarter worth $44,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lazard during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Lazard during the first quarter valued at $130,000. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of Lazard during the first quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lazard during the first quarter valued at $162,000. 76.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LAZ has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Lazard from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.75.

NYSE LAZ traded up $0.31 on Thursday, reaching $48.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,309. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.79. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. Lazard Ltd has a 52 week low of $30.61 and a 52 week high of $48.98.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.40. Lazard had a return on equity of 57.66% and a net margin of 15.75%. The company had revenue of $821.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lazard Ltd will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.22%.

Lazard Profile

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, capital advisory, restructurings, shareholder advisory, sovereign advisory, capital raising, and other strategic advisory matters.

