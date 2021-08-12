Rothschild Investment Corp IL Sells 2,662 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL lowered its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 54.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,662 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 121.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,797,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,595,619,000 after buying an additional 9,226,724 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 9,019.0% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,191,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,600,000 after purchasing an additional 3,156,664 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,327,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,930,889,000 after purchasing an additional 807,307 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,976,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,105,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,018,000 after purchasing an additional 569,192 shares during the period. 78.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Shifra Kolsky sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.11, for a total transaction of $101,688.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,867.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $1,905,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,977 shares in the company, valued at $7,744,079. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,624 shares of company stock valued at $2,477,843 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DFS traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $132.57. The stock had a trading volume of 7,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,247,776. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $48.92 and a 12 month high of $133.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $122.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $39.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.83.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $1.87. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 36.50% and a return on equity of 46.03%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.20) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 16.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, July 21st that allows the company to buyback $2.40 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.89%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DFS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 target price (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $132.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.41.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

