Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Melcor Developments (TSE:MRD) Price Target to C$17.00

Melcor Developments (TSE:MRD) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.
MRD opened at C$12.67 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$419.20 million and a PE ratio of -6.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$13.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 8.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.09. Melcor Developments has a 1-year low of C$5.77 and a 1-year high of C$13.98.
Melcor Developments (TSE:MRD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C($0.42) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$43.27 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Melcor Developments will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Melcor Developments Company Profile
Melcor Developments Ltd. operates as a real estate development company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Community Development, Property Development, Melcor REIT, Investment Properties, and Recreational Property segments. It develops and manages owns mixed-use residential communities, business and industrial parks, office buildings, retail centers, and golf courses.
