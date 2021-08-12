Royal Bank of Canada Has $1.11 Million Stock Holdings in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.08% of Middlesex Water worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 1.8% in the first quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 7,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 75.6% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 68,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 1.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Middlesex Water by 1.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. 56.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Bernadette M. Sohler sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total transaction of $86,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,002 shares in the company, valued at $432,673. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter G. Reinhard sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.17, for a total value of $25,851.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,100 shares of company stock worth $1,102,702. 2.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MSEX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of Middlesex Water from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Middlesex Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Middlesex Water in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

Shares of Middlesex Water stock opened at $105.57 on Thursday. Middlesex Water has a 1 year low of $59.60 and a 1 year high of $110.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 47.99 and a beta of 0.31.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. Middlesex Water had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 27.04%. Research analysts anticipate that Middlesex Water will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Middlesex Water’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Middlesex Water Company Profile

Middlesex Water Co owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. The firm’s services include water production, treatment, & distribution, full service municipal contract operations, wastewater collection and treatment. It operates through two segments: Regulated and Non-Regulated.

