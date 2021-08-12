Royal Bank of Canada Increases Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) Price Target to C$49.00

Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Desjardins raised their price target on Parkland from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Parkland from C$51.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$50.00 to C$49.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Parkland from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.00.

Get Parkland alerts:

PKIUF stock opened at $30.84 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.01. Parkland has a 52 week low of $24.52 and a 52 week high of $34.90.

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canada, International, USA, Supply, and Corporate segments. The Canada segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,860 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, Pioneer, and Race Trac as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Parkland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parkland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.