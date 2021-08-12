Royal Bank of Canada Increases Stock Position in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF) by 29.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,970 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.39% of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF worth $1,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cardan Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF during the first quarter valued at about $225,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 12.9% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF during the first quarter valued at $8,119,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000.

Shares of PTF stock opened at $152.10 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $147.59. Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $98.57 and a 1 year high of $175.99.

PowerShares Dynamic Technology Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Technology Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of the United States technology companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing technology-related products and services, including computer hardware and software, Internet, electronics and semiconductors, and communication technologies.

