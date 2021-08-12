Royal Bank of Canada Initiates Coverage on ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT)

Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) in a research report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.

ADCT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of ADC Therapeutics from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on ADC Therapeutics from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on ADC Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ADC Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. ADC Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.33.

Get ADC Therapeutics alerts:

ADCT opened at $27.01 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.23 and a beta of 2.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.35. ADC Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $20.01 and a 52-week high of $47.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 7.66 and a quick ratio of 7.51.

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.10). As a group, analysts forecast that ADC Therapeutics will post -3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $1,921,000. Henry James International Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $366,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 46.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,630,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,210,000 after purchasing an additional 829,755 shares during the period. Finally, Matthews International Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 153.8% during the first quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 607,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,836,000 after purchasing an additional 368,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.13% of the company’s stock.

ADC Therapeutics Company Profile

ADC Therapeutics SA, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its lead product candidates are loncastuximab tesirine (ADCT-402), an ADC that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma, and Phase III clinical trial in combination with rituximab to treat relapsed or refractory DLBCL, as well as Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for relapsed or refractory DLBCL and mantle cell lymphoma; and camidanlumab tesirine (ADCT-301), an ADC that is in a pivotal Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory Hodgkin lymphoma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma, and Phase Ib clinical trial for selected advanced solid tumors.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for ADC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.