Royal Bank of Canada Purchases Shares of 121,471 Vector Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:VAQC)

Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Vector Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:VAQC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 121,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,203,000. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.21% of Vector Acquisition Co. II as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VAQC. CSS LLC IL bought a new position in Vector Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter worth $2,448,000. Omni Partners LLP bought a new position in Vector Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter worth $4,217,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Vector Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter worth $3,465,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P bought a new position in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter valued at $9,900,000.

Shares of VAQC stock opened at $9.70 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.86. Vector Acquisition Co. II has a one year low of $9.59 and a one year high of $10.15.

Vector Acquisition Corporation II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

