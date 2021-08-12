Royal Bank of Canada Raises Holdings in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) by 197.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 46,072 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,577 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Leslie’s were worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Leslie’s by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives boosted its holdings in Leslie’s by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives now owns 14,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,628 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Leslie’s by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 39,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 3,790 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Leslie’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its holdings in Leslie’s by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 78.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Leslie’s news, insider Steven M. Weddell sold 25,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total value of $696,416.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,386,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,168,767.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 13,505,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total transaction of $362,086,476.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,969,824 shares of company stock valued at $429,656,372.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Leslie’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.75.

NASDAQ LESL opened at $24.91 on Thursday. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.15 and a 52 week high of $32.84. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion and a PE ratio of 36.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.23.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $596.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.81 million. Leslie’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

About Leslie’s

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

