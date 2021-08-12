Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN)

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$32.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.47% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets set a C$30.19 target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst in a report on Monday, July 26th. Scotiabank set a C$30.50 price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$28.25 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$31.09.

Get SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst alerts:

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst stock traded up C$0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$30.63. 115,588 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 454,708. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst has a 12-month low of C$19.49 and a 12-month high of C$30.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.78, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of C$5.21 billion and a PE ratio of 61.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$29.93.

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.