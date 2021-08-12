Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Outperform Rating for Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY)

Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on HRGLY. Citigroup cut shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. lowered shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Hargreaves Lansdown stock opened at $43.21 on Tuesday. Hargreaves Lansdown has a one year low of $35.73 and a one year high of $51.04. The firm has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.28.

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

