Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Royal Gold had a net margin of 47.53% and a return on equity of 8.55%.

Shares of RGLD stock traded down $2.23 on Thursday, hitting $112.71. 18,362 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 431,139. The company has a quick ratio of 6.89, a current ratio of 7.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.11, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.64. Royal Gold has a 1-year low of $99.32 and a 1-year high of $140.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $117.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.58%.

RGLD has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Royal Gold from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James set a $146.00 price target on shares of Royal Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $117.21 price target on shares of Royal Gold in a research note on Monday, July 26th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Royal Gold from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Royal Gold from $143.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.53.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

