Royal Vopak (OTC:VOPKF) Trading Down 1.5%

Royal Vopak NV (OTC:VOPKF)’s stock price fell 1.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $41.30 and last traded at $41.30. 885 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 2,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.92.

Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Royal Vopak in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company.

About Royal Vopak (OTC:VOPKF)

Royal Vopak NV engages in the operation of bulk liquids storage terminals. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Rotterdam, Netherlands.

