Sage Capital Advisors llc Raises Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Sage Capital Advisors llc increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,946 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 1.9% of Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bluesphere Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% in the first quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. REDW Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% in the first quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Davis Rea LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% in the second quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 2,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the second quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLCM Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% in the first quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 6,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.71% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.38.

NYSE JNJ traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $174.98. The company had a trading volume of 183,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,310,123. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $460.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $168.23. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $133.65 and a fifty-two week high of $174.59.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The business had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

