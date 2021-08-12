Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,367 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $342,000. Sterling Manor Financial LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $580,000. Strategic Wealth Designers grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 4,019 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 112.6% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 2,643 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 50.1% in the second quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 1,202 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

GS traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $413.86. 140,647 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,961,573. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.52 and a 12-month high of $414.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $375.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $139.51 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.48.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 33.03%. The business had revenue of $15.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.60%.

GS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $410.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $332.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.82.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

