Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Progress Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:PGRWU)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Progress Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:PGRWU) by 5.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 77,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Progress Acquisition were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Progress Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Progress Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progress Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progress Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progress Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000.

Shares of PGRWU stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.00. The stock had a trading volume of 113 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,158. Progress Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.79 and a twelve month high of $10.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.02.

Progress Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

