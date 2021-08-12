Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Has $606,000 Position in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:SPKBU)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:SPKBU) by 39.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,063 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Clearline Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $249,000.

NASDAQ SPKBU traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $9.94. 14,530 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,433. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.07. Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II has a 52 week low of $9.71 and a 52 week high of $10.43.

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II is a blank check company that focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, and similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

