Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Makes New $463,000 Investment in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital (OTCMKTS:GMBTU)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital (OTCMKTS:GMBTU) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 46,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GMBTU. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital in the first quarter worth about $9,280,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital in the first quarter worth about $8,162,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital in the first quarter worth about $6,979,000. Highline Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital in the first quarter worth about $6,775,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital in the first quarter worth about $5,656,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS GMBTU traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,759. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.05. Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital has a one year low of $9.90 and a one year high of $11.59.

Queen's Gambit Growth Capital, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

