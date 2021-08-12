Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit (NASDAQ:HCNEU)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit (NASDAQ:HCNEU) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 42,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

HCNEU traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.00. 27,021 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,556. Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit has a 1 year low of $9.95 and a 1 year high of $10.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.05.

Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit Company Profile

Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corporation, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

