Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Raises Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,986 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,236,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,060,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645,182 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,866,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,825,000 after purchasing an additional 571,710 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 24,450,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,150 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,492,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 16,716,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,113,000 after purchasing an additional 302,200 shares during the last quarter. 62.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Mark Randazza sold 31,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total value of $1,804,480.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 69,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,986,424.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 55,392 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total transaction of $3,095,858.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 170,403 shares in the company, valued at $9,523,823.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 106,955 shares of company stock valued at $6,025,311. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KO shares. UBS Group upped their target price on The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Argus increased their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Truist increased their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on The Coca-Cola from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.25.

Shares of NYSE KO traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $56.85. 185,443 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,139,055. The stock has a market cap of $245.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.47. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $46.97 and a one year high of $57.56.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 86.15%.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

