SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.080-$-0.040 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $408 million-$412 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $409.15 million.SailPoint Technologies also updated its FY21 guidance to ($0.08)-($0.04) EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SAIL shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $71.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Loop Capital upped their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded SailPoint Technologies from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $63.08.

Shares of SailPoint Technologies stock traded up $0.41 on Thursday, hitting $45.71. The stock had a trading volume of 22,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032,565. SailPoint Technologies has a twelve month low of $35.13 and a twelve month high of $64.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of -226.49 and a beta of 1.88.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a positive return on equity of 0.98%. The firm had revenue of $102.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. SailPoint Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that SailPoint Technologies will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 3,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total transaction of $170,995.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total value of $939,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 978,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,928,946.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,270 shares of company stock worth $2,657,861 in the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About SailPoint Technologies

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service (SaaS) solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

