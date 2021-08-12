Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) Hits New 1-Year High at $25.58

Shares of Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $25.58 and last traded at $25.57, with a volume of 17389 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.25.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SAXPY. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a report on Friday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sampo Oyj currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Sampo Oyj alerts:

The company has a market cap of $28.40 billion, a PE ratio of 63.13 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26.

Sampo Oyj, through its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and the Baltic countries. It operates through If, Topdanmark, Mandatum, and Holding segments. The company offers household, homeowner, motor, accident, travel, boat, forest, livestock, property, casualty, liability, casualty, and cargo insurance.

Further Reading: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Sampo Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sampo Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.