Sampo Oyj’s (SAXPY) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their hold rating on shares of Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold.

SAXPY opened at $25.25 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $28.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.13 and a beta of 1.12. Sampo Oyj has a 1 year low of $18.64 and a 1 year high of $25.45.

Sampo Oyj, through its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and the Baltic countries. It operates through If, Topdanmark, Mandatum, and Holding segments. The company offers household, homeowner, motor, accident, travel, boat, forest, livestock, property, casualty, liability, casualty, and cargo insurance.

