Schroder Investment Management Group Invests $140,000 in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NHI. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in National Health Investors during the first quarter worth about $403,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in National Health Investors during the 1st quarter worth $426,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,332,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in National Health Investors by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 148,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 97.2% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 3,251 shares during the period. 63.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of National Health Investors from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of National Health Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.13.

Shares of NYSE:NHI opened at $61.78 on Thursday. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.70 and a 52 week high of $78.56. The company has a quick ratio of 21.67, a current ratio of 21.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 0.93.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $74.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.22 million. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 48.23%. The company’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.29%.

In related news, Director Robert T. Webb acquired 1,184 shares of National Health Investors stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $65.00 per share, for a total transaction of $76,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 63,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,117,035. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.55% of the company’s stock.

National Health Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings.

