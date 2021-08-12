Schroder Investment Management Group Makes New $121,000 Investment in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GNL. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Net Lease in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global Net Lease during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Global Net Lease during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Global Net Lease by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Global Net Lease by 373.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 4,885 shares during the last quarter. 66.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Edward M. Jr. Weil sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $647,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,011,960.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James Larry Nelson sold 106,774 shares of Global Net Lease stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total value of $1,972,115.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 174,427 shares of company stock valued at $3,219,475 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Global Net Lease stock opened at $17.74 on Thursday. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.95 and a 12 month high of $20.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -57.22, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.18.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.57). Global Net Lease had a return on equity of 0.15% and a net margin of 0.67%. Sell-side analysts expect that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th were given a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.02%. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.39%.

GNL has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Global Net Lease from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Global Net Lease in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $17.82 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Global Net Lease from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

About Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease, Inc engages in the as a real estate investment services. It is focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the U.S., Western, and Northern Europe.

