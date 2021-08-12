Schroder Investment Management Group Makes New Investment in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FCPT. B&I Capital AG increased its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 6.6% during the first quarter. B&I Capital AG now owns 455,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,472,000 after acquiring an additional 28,000 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Four Corners Property Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $1,271,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 4.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 88,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,417,000 after acquiring an additional 3,979 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $309,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Four Corners Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $3,852,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCPT stock opened at $27.54 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74 and a beta of 0.88. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.91 and a fifty-two week high of $30.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.26.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $49.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.97 million. Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 43.74% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The company’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.317 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.19%.

In related news, CAO Niccole Stewart sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total transaction of $42,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,119.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

