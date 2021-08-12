Schroder Investment Management Group Purchases 14,547 Shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) by 167.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,547 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Photronics were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Photronics in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Photronics during the first quarter worth $84,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Photronics by 104.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,974 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Photronics in the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Photronics by 34,171.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 14,352 shares in the last quarter. 88.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLAB opened at $13.58 on Thursday. Photronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.64 and a 12-month high of $14.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $841.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.25.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The company had revenue of $159.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.27 million. Photronics had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 3.68%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Photronics, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

In related news, CAO Richelle E. Burr sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.97, for a total value of $51,880.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 117,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,529,824.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 98,879 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,306. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,500 shares of company stock worth $788,189 in the last three months. 3.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Photronics, Inc manufactures photomasks with high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

