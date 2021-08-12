Schroder Investment Management Group Purchases 15,313 Shares of Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI)

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) by 1,736.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,195 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,313 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group were worth $156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CVGI. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 443,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,275,000 after purchasing an additional 54,123 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 417.2% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 119,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 96,643 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 61,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 15,463 shares in the last quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the 1st quarter worth $770,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Commercial Vehicle Group by 91.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 20,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Commercial Vehicle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Commercial Vehicle Group stock opened at $9.81 on Thursday. Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. has a one year low of $3.90 and a one year high of $13.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $323.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 3.65.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. Commercial Vehicle Group had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 1.50%. On average, research analysts forecast that Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Commercial Vehicle Group Profile

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, produces, and sells components and assemblies to the global vehicle and the U.S. technology integrator markets in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. It operates in two segments, Electrical Systems and Global Seating.

