Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 67,724 Shares of Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) by 82.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 67,724 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Hope Bancorp were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Hope Bancorp by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 453,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,933,000 after acquiring an additional 38,549 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $140,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 718,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,839,000 after buying an additional 192,135 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $167,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Hope Bancorp by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 90,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares in the last quarter. 77.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hope Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOPE opened at $14.29 on Thursday. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.03 and a 52-week high of $16.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.03.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $137.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.16 million. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 25.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.22%.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. The firm offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans.

See Also: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Hope Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hope Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.