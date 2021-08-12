Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Acquired by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,147 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHB. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 455,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,516,000 after purchasing an additional 22,226 shares during the period. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 93.1% during the second quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,303,000 after buying an additional 15,268 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 50,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,301,000 after buying an additional 3,490 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $274,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 81,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHB traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $107.09. The stock had a trading volume of 101 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,108. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.60. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $75.89 and a twelve month high of $107.35.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

