Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Sold by Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,571 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $4,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHD. Fusion Capital LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 8,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 60,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,405,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Planning Services Ltd. increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. now owns 29,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period.

SCHD stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $77.67. 1,424,450 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,912,645. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $52.94 and a twelve month high of $78.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.03.

