Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Sold by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 215,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,335 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $16,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fusion Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 8,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 60,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,405,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 29.5% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Planning Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. now owns 29,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter.

SCHD stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $77.67. 1,424,450 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,912,645. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.03. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.94 and a fifty-two week high of $78.41.

