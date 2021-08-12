Scotiabank Lowers Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) Price Target to C$7.25

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$7.50 to C$7.25 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 57.95% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$6.50 price target on shares of Advantage Energy in a report on Friday, July 30th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$5.50 target price on shares of Advantage Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Tudor Pickering & Holt lifted their target price on Advantage Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$4.25 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$4.00 price target on shares of Advantage Energy in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$5.52.

Shares of TSE:AAV opened at C$4.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.67. The firm has a market cap of C$875.91 million and a P/E ratio of 79.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.09, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Advantage Energy has a 52 week low of C$1.66 and a 52 week high of C$5.17.

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C($0.02). On average, equities research analysts predict that Advantage Energy will post 0.4090828 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Andy Mah sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.92, for a total value of C$369,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,310,624 shares in the company, valued at C$6,448,270.08. Also, Senior Officer Donald Craig Blackwood sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.94, for a total value of C$247,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 789,195 shares in the company, valued at C$3,898,623.30. In the last three months, insiders sold 200,000 shares of company stock valued at $985,000.

About Advantage Energy

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

