Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.450-$3.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.500. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.40 billion-$5.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.31 billion.

Shares of NYSE:SEE traded down $0.33 on Thursday, reaching $60.32. 551,118 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,225,933. The company has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.25. Sealed Air has a fifty-two week low of $36.27 and a fifty-two week high of $60.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.55, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 887.96%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sealed Air will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.08%.

Several equities analysts have commented on SEE shares. UBS Group reissued an in-line rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sealed Air from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $45.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $58.08.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, automate processes, and optimize total cost for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

