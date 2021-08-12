Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.450-$3.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.500. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.40 billion-$5.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.31 billion.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed an in-line rating on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $56.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sealed Air from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $58.08.

Shares of Sealed Air stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $60.32. The company had a trading volume of 551,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,225,933. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.74. The company has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.55. Sealed Air has a 1-year low of $36.27 and a 1-year high of $60.75.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 887.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Sealed Air will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.08%.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, automate processes, and optimize total cost for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

