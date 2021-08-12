Secure Asset Management LLC Invests $242,000 in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 45.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 2,192.3% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $125.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $141.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.41.

Shares of SPG stock traded down $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $133.25. The stock had a trading volume of 43,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,028,106. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.35 and a twelve month high of $136.70. The firm has a market cap of $43.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.48.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.81). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 31.67% and a return on equity of 46.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Simon Property Group’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.47%.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

