Secure Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Secure Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 6.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EMR traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $103.87. 47,326 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,644,613. The stock has a market cap of $62.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.55. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $63.16 and a 52 week high of $104.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $97.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 58.38%.

EMR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.65.

In related news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total transaction of $1,300,548.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

