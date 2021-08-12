Secure Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Secure Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 753 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHA. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 27,500.0% during the first quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 72.9% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $102.20. The stock had a trading volume of 612 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,021. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $64.94 and a 12 month high of $106.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.47.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

