Secure Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR)

Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 15,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000. Secure Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Beyond Air as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Beyond Air by 101.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,592 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Beyond Air during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Beyond Air by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 45,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Beyond Air in the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond Air during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert Carey purchased 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.36 per share, with a total value of $1,876,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 481,418 shares in the company, valued at $2,580,400.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Beyond Air in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Truist started coverage on shares of Beyond Air in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Beyond Air in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$11.00 target price on shares of Beyond Air in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and set a C$17.00 price target on shares of Beyond Air in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.20.

Shares of NASDAQ XAIR traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,928. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.62. Beyond Air, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.62 and a 1 year high of $9.30. The company has a current ratio of 9.80, a quick ratio of 9.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.50 and a beta of -0.52.

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.10). Beyond Air had a negative return on equity of 111.52% and a negative net margin of 2,617.28%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Beyond Air, Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Beyond Air, Inc, a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops nitric oxide (NO) generator and delivery systems. The company is developing LungFit system, a NO generator and delivery system, which is in clinical trials for the treatment of persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn; acute viral pneumonia, including COVID-19; bronchiolitis and nontuberculous mycobacteria lung infections; and solid tumors.

