Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$6.43.

SES has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cormark set a C$4.28 target price on Secure Energy Services in a research report on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$4.25 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$6.50 price objective (up previously from C$4.00) on shares of Secure Energy Services in a report on Thursday, July 8th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Secure Energy Services to C$7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$7.25 price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of SES stock traded up C$0.03 on Friday, reaching C$4.18. 239,301 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 749,267. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.29 billion and a PE ratio of -11.34. Secure Energy Services has a one year low of C$1.21 and a one year high of C$5.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.42.

In other Secure Energy Services news, Senior Officer Allen Peter Gransch sold 6,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.33, for a total value of C$29,322.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 499,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,162,899.95.

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides specialized solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

