Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE) Insider Robert Hamilton Pierce Sells 16,030 Shares

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE) insider Robert Hamilton Pierce sold 16,030 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.34, for a total transaction of $117,660.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Robert Hamilton Pierce also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sensei Biotherapeutics alerts:

On Monday, August 9th, Robert Hamilton Pierce sold 6,982 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total transaction of $49,292.92.

On Friday, August 6th, Robert Hamilton Pierce sold 6,460 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.11, for a total transaction of $45,930.60.

SNSE stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.92. 71,982 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,512. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.27. Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $6.74 and a one year high of $26.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61.

Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.03). As a group, research analysts forecast that Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SNSE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. lowered their target price on shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. AlphaValue downgraded shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics from $25.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Sensei Biotherapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.29.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics by 37.2% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics by 31.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 4,369 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $96,000. 10.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sensei Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies with an initial focus on treatments for cancer. The company develops proprietary ImmunoPhage platform, an immunotherapy approach that is designed to utilize bacteriophage to induce a focused and coordinated innate and adaptive immune response.

Further Reading: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Sensei Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensei Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.