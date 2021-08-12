Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Senseonics Holdings, Inc. is a medical technology company which focused on the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. is based in Germantown, United States. “

Get Senseonics alerts:

Separately, Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Senseonics in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Senseonics presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.63.

Senseonics stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.32. 498,177 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,154,121. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.48. Senseonics has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $5.56.

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.40). As a group, analysts anticipate that Senseonics will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Senseonics news, CEO Timothy T. Goodnow sold 380,710 shares of Senseonics stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total transaction of $1,370,556.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,211,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,761,709.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Douglas S. Prince sold 136,539 shares of Senseonics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total transaction of $259,424.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 231,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,410.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 941,949 shares of company stock worth $2,825,303 in the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SENS. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Senseonics by 365.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,217,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,678,000 after acquiring an additional 20,580,209 shares in the last quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Senseonics by 369.0% in the first quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 9,380,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,765,000 after acquiring an additional 7,380,649 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Senseonics by 319.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,616,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231,301 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Senseonics by 97.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,365,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Senseonics by 627.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,121,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,305,000 after purchasing an additional 966,889 shares in the last quarter. 16.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Senseonics

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management for a period of up to 90 and 180 days.

See Also: What is a recession?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Senseonics (SENS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Senseonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senseonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.